MP Ndalama says Mutharika has performed wonders to transform Malawi

Blantyre Rural East member of Parliament (MP) Susan Ndalama (Democratic Progressive Party-DPP) has said President Peter Mutharika deserves to have his mandate to rule for another five-year term renewed next year as his administration has managed to build investor confidence to the country’s key sectors of the economy in energy, health, infrastructures, transport and communication among others.

Ndalama said when she delivered a constituency statement that the country has scored some successes and the economy is performing favourably and DPP administration is reducing poverty among the most vulnerable Malawians, through social protection programme.

“Speaker, Sir, we have a Chichewa proverb which says ‘nkhwani sawotchela’ and another one ‘jekete sapisila’ , the President has really performed wonders, “ Ndalama said.

“ It is for this reason that the people of Blantyre Rural East can never, ever forget the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. Despite others trying to distort the image of the DPP-led government, nothing will work out because people out there, are aware of how big the hunger problem was,” she said.

Ndalama said in her constituency, Mlombozi Bridge which was washed away has been reconstructed by government.

“ No one could believe that the bridge was constructed in the rural area as it is so huge and modern. If you visit the place today, you cannot believe that it is the old Mlombozi Bridge,” she said.

She said her constituency has been considered under Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (Marep) Phase 8, which aims is to increase access to electricity to rural and peri-urban communities to transform rural economies .

“ So far, the programme has covered Namwenje and Domwe trading centres. I also electrified Nkhalamba Trading Centre using Constituency Development Fund (CDF) . Those who were confusing Blantyre Rural East for a city, will be more confused now because almost the whole area will be electrified. As a Member of Parliament for this area, I intend to go further by putting streetlights starting from 2020,” she said

Ndalama also said the DPP-led government has given stand-by electricity generators which will assist the hospital operations.

She said with CDF, more bridges have been constructed namely, Likulu, Lirangwe, Harare, Senjele and Timba bridges and also roofing of a classroom block which was blown off by winds.

But in her statement, Ndalama said there is hunger crisis in the constituency.

“ Once again, Mr Speaker, Sir, fall army worms and dry spells have left the people of Blantyre Rural East with nothing of substance for consumption.,”

She appealed to the government and the donor community to assist the people of Blantyre Rural East with food and inputs like seedlings and fertilizer so that they may use during winter cropping.

