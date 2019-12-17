Cleric urges politicians to embrace dialogue to end Malawi political impasse

One of the architects of the quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC). which is engaging political leaders in dialogue, has urged politicians to embrace dialogue to end the current political impasse.

Reverend Silas Ncozana, former CCAP General Synod moderator, said dialogue was paramount in maintaining the country’s peace and stability as opposition to violence.

Ncozana’s comments come barely a week after UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) say they have abandoned the PAC initiated peace talks until the Constitutional Court gives its verdict on the landmark presidential election case.

“I am satisfied with the way PAC is still holding on to its role of ensuring peace through dialogue and mediation in the country,” said Ncozana, a former Malawi diplomat.

President Peter Mutharika recently told PAC that he is ready to meet opposition leaders and human rights activists to end the current political stalemate.

PAC publicity secretary Reverend Father Peter Mulomole has called for calm.

He said: “As PAC, we have asked people to be calm and when the determination is made, let’s accept it and be peaceful.”

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa, who is based at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, also said politicians should speak in a language and tone that will prepare their supporters for the outcome of the court and respect for the Judiciary.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent.

Results MEC announced showed that MCP president Lazarus Chakwera was second with 1 781 740 votes (35.41 percent) and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima came third with 1 018 369 votes or 20.24 percent.

Chilima and Chakwera are challenging the results and seeking nullification over alleged irregularities, especially in the results management system.

The court completed hearing testimonies and lawyers are set to file oral submissions this week before the five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court makes its ruling.

