Former NRB workers give UNDP 4  day ultimatum to pay allowances

Former workers of the National Registration Bureau (NRB) have given UNDP four days to pay up their unpaid allowances.

The officers issued the ultimatum on Monday after presenting a petition following a protest march from parliament roundabout to UNDP offices in Lilongwe.

The ex-workers claim UNDP did not pay them their working allowances during the period they worked during the registration of national IDs.

They claim UNDP owes them K2.5 million each of the 4,200 former registration officers.

However, director for NRB Victor Malewa said his organization is surprised with the demands by the former workers.

The registration exercise was supported by UNDP who paid 60 per cent of the expenses.

