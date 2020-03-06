Club 24 changing the face of Ngwenya

Ngwenya is a popular township in Lilongwe famous for some unruly boys who cause mayhem to residents of Area 24.

However, the story of this township is poised to change following the opening a new club known as 24.

The club is conducive enough for those who do not want to stay in thecity centre or old town but want to sample township life in an ambience.

According to Proprietor of the company Gift Mpopo the club has got such facilities as a lodge, restaurant, bar an events garden and a big car park which can take over 20 vehicles.

“We challenge the discerning customer that they must come and sample this place. We have everything that one need for a comfortable stay.

“Our hall can take 30 to 60 people and thee events arena is suitable for weddinds, band performances, corporate parties and even chisikileti by women. The bar has got fully fledged DSTV and there is always a happy hour whereby when one has bought three castel beers he

gets one free,” said Mpopo.

One of the managers at the place Judith MoyoTurner disclosed that the place is secure, quite, close to the tarmac road and offers high service standards.

“We know Area 24 used not to be popular but once the road was tarmacked everything has changed. Movement has been made easy and it only takes one ten minutes to drive from old town.

“Rates for our rooms are so competitive to make the life of each customer easy. For as low

as K3000 one can get a good room. We also offer short stay services and we do not segregate,” said Turner.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :