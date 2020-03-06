Malawian founded women empowerment group WEEP to host ‘Fearless Summit’ in Pretoria

Women Entrepreneurship Empowerment Program (WEEP), a group founded by a Malawian rising influencer and activist Melody Dzingai will on March 21 2020 host a women gathering dubbed ‘Fearless Summit’ in Pretoria.

According to a statement released by the organization and made available to Nyasa Times, the conference has also identified over 100 needy women, mostly from the business location of Marabastand who will be empowered with business knowledge and start up capitals.

The event boosts of highly powered women including Pastor Melody Dzingai, Dr. Susan Sikelo, Prophetess Anesu Chari, Ryan Keys and Faith Manthalu who will spice up the function, where the women will be drilled in various areas of entrepreneurship, spirituality, beauty and healthy.

“We have been doing a number of women empowerment events since we launched WEEP but this is the first of its kind. We have visitors coming from all over including Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, USA, Ghana and within South Africa, among others.

“We will be empowering one another on various aspects of life and we believe people will not come back the same,” explained Melody Dzingai, founder and leader of the group.

WEEP was founded alongside Melody Visionary Trust (MVP) and the two organization work hand in hand to improve social and economic welfare of women and young people.

