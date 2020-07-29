Clubs gearing up for Super League of Malawi AGM

Clubs in the TNM Super League are gearing up for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) where very hot issues are expected to be tabled by their representatives.

The AGM is expected to take place on 29th August, 2020 where among other things, delegates will also elect the new Legal Advisor for SULOM since the former, Muhammad Selemani, became an executive member for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Clubs also feel FAM should stop getting a share of gate collections during matches and that TNM should increase sponsorship package.

General Secretary for Mzuzu Warriors, Donnex Chilonga, says gate revenue should be reviewed for teams to benefit.

“We have been talking about e-ticketing but nothing has materialised. Something needs to be done to maximise revenue so that clubs benefit. Again, SULOM should clarify the stand of TNM if what they pump in is enough. These are some of the issues we would like to be tackled,” explained Chilonga.

Administration and Marketing Manager for Nyasa Big Bullets, Albert Chigoga, says the K15 million that the champion gets is not enough.

“I expect a lot to be discussed at this AGM. We will have to discuss how best to manage gate collections so that teams can benefit. The issue of the amount that is normally given to the champion has always been a hot debate. This should also be looked into,” remarked Chigoga.

Chairperson for newly promoted Ekwendeni Hammers, Mabuchi Mkandawire, says FAM and SULOM should borrow a leaf from neighbouring countries like Zambia on how they manage the beautiful game of football.

“We would want the much talked about e-ticketing to be implemented because the current way of collecting revenue has a lot of loopholes. We can’t call our league elite at the moment. Look at how our friends in Zambia run their league. Here, it is pathetic,” lamented Mkandawire.

