Coach Kamanga assesses Moyale chances of overturning Bullets tie

From a one nil loss at Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo, Moyale Barracks Football Club, say they are determined to score two goals in the home return leg at Mzuzu Stadium this Saturday against Nyasa Big Bullets and proceed to the semi–finals of the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The Lions of Kaning’ina lost the first leg through a very late winner by Brighton “Bweke” Munthali two weeks ago and they have a mountain to climb as they have to score two goals at home and deny the people’s team complete access to their net which is likely to be guarded by goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa with defender Mtopijo Njewa acting as a sweeper in front of him at the back.

Head Coach for the soldiers, Charles Kamanga, says this is quite achievable as evident from his interview with Nyasa Times this week.

“As Moyale Barracks, we are fully prepared. We played very well in the first leg in Nchalo and Bullets’ chance and goal in the dying minutes was so painful. This is a different game altogether and we hope to do better this Saturday,” said Kamanga.

“We are aware that they have a large following but I can assure you that at home we will manage to score two goals and deny them not a single reply. Having finished as semi-finalists last year, it will be embarrassing for us to fall out in the quarter-finals. My players know this and they will do the job,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets Executive Director, Fleetwwod Haiya, has asked the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to exempt seven of their players from Flames camp as the teamprepares to face Moyale on Saturday. Among them are striker Chiukepo Msowoya, mid-fielder Mike Mkwate, goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda, defenders Miracle Gabeya, Yamikani Fodya and John Lanjesi.

Flames Team Manager, James Sangala, says the technical panel for the Malawi national football team understands Bullets’ concern and has pardoned the said players to join their friends later as Malawi prepares for the 2018 Cosafa Challenge Cup.

