Malawi pupils sitting for exams while on floor

May 17, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

Shocker! Pictures of Malawian students who are writing primary school leaving certification exams have gone viral depicting learners seating on the floor.

Sitting for exams on the floor

The pictures have exposed how deep is shortage of teaching and learning materials in Malawi schools.

Over the weekend a total of 1,200 college students went to meet the President and that each got K20,000 ($28 at today’s rate). K24m ($33,335) was splashed out. This does not include beer and other gifts splashed at the event.

A few days after the event, primary school learners were about to start writing exams.

Unfortunately, most of them would be writing their exams under the worst conditions you could imagine as in the picture posted with this story.

A desk nowadays costs on average K30,000 ($42) each. If that money was spent on desks, more than 800 desks would have been bought and a girl in the picture, May be, just May be, would have written her exams on one of it.

It is alleged that the President, a retired US law lecture, has been surrounded by “beasts of prey” who are always misleading him.

Andrew
Guest
Andrew

And yet others are saying let us endorse the same leader????????????????????

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
Chemjambe
Guest
Chemjambe

Really too bad for our education and a country a whole, and some dickhead is busy telling the nation that he has developed Malawi beyond recognition in 3 years. Youth lets boot out these old assholes from offices, they killing us at an alarming speed

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
jones
Guest
jones

we are told we should thank God for Mutharika for developing Malawi beyond recognition in three years he has been in power.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago
Odala
Guest
Odala

But Peter Muthalika gave MK20,000,000.00 to poorest Students from universities to buy beers. Thanks to APM for developing this country's education.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
HIMBA
Guest
HIMBA

sarcasm comment

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago

