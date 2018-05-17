Malawi pupils sitting for exams while on floor

Shocker! Pictures of Malawian students who are writing primary school leaving certification exams have gone viral depicting learners seating on the floor.

The pictures have exposed how deep is shortage of teaching and learning materials in Malawi schools.

Over the weekend a total of 1,200 college students went to meet the President and that each got K20,000 ($28 at today’s rate). K24m ($33,335) was splashed out. This does not include beer and other gifts splashed at the event.

A few days after the event, primary school learners were about to start writing exams.

Unfortunately, most of them would be writing their exams under the worst conditions you could imagine as in the picture posted with this story.

A desk nowadays costs on average K30,000 ($42) each. If that money was spent on desks, more than 800 desks would have been bought and a girl in the picture, May be, just May be, would have written her exams on one of it.

It is alleged that the President, a retired US law lecture, has been surrounded by “beasts of prey” who are always misleading him.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :