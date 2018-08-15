Coalition of Malawi tiny parties crumble before it gets up

A coalition of 13 tiny parties in the country which wanted to make a grand coalition during the 2019 general election has crumbled even before it set off.

Tikonze Dziko Lathu Coalition leader Cassim Chilumpha has said he would vie for the presidency in the forthcoming electionunder the banner of his party – Assembly for Development and Democracy (ADD), so too Peoples Party founding leader Joyce Banda.

The coalition of s ome seven political parties, among them, Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde), People’s Progressive Movement (PPM), United Transformation Party (UTP), New Labour Party (NLP), United Independence Party (UIP) and the newly-formed ADD of Chilumpha was formed just two months ago with the help of a quasi religious Public Affairs Committee (PAC) with the aim of transforming the country.

Chilumpha confirmed that he would be vying for the presidency even before the coalition had come to a conclusion on who should represent it during the election whilst Peoples Party spokesperson Noah Chimpeni said Banda would be elected at the party convention this month as the party torch bearer in the election.

Political commentator Rafiq Hajat said the political environment does not allow for party coalitions before elections as everybody wants to be President of the Republic.

He said the selfishness in political party leaders kill the spirit of forming a grand coalition to topple a ruling party at the ballot box.

Another political commentator George Thindwa said opposition parties should form a grand coalition if they want to bring down the Peter Mutharika administration at the ballot box.

Political analyst Happy Kayuni said even if opposition political parties noted certain commonalities in them, the problem is they are not policy-based but pursue self-interests and not necessarily national interests.

During the 2014 polls, some smaller opposition parties also formed Tisintha Alliance headed by Mafunde president George Mnensa.

