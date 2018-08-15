Fatality! 8 killed  in single road accident: Malawi police urges people to identify the dead at Dedza hospital

Eight people have died in a single accident in Dedza involving a truck and lorry vehicles.

Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango said the accident happened at Linthipe 1 after a mechanical fault on the lorry which forced it into the lane of the oncoming truck, hitting it and killing seven people from the truck on the spot.

Kabango said one person died at Dedza district hospital while receiving treatment.

He said the lorry, registration number BT 171 was coming from Lilongwe heading to Dedza whilst the truck, registration number LL 6623 was heading to Lilongwe from Dedza direction.

Kabango said some people with various degrees of injuries are still at Dedza district hospital receiving treatment.

“We are urging the public to go to the hospital to identify the dead as they might be their relations,” said Kabango.

He said the driver of the lorry, Yusuf Milanzi, 21 from chief Wimbe’s area in Kasungu and Steve Singelero from chief Chapananga’s area in Chikhwawa escaped unhurt from their vehicles during the accident.

Statistics show that Dedza is one of the places in the country where accidents occur frequently.

