Sports Minister warns against vandalizing Kamuzu Stadium

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila has warned soccer lovers in the country against vandalizing the renovated Kamuzu Stadium, saying the culprits should expect stiff punishments.

Kasaila made the remarks recently during the final inspection of the facility.

“I would like to urge all users to take proper care of the stadium so that we avoid going back to a situation where the stadium was dilapidated and could not be used. If anyone or any team vandalizes this facility, they will be charged or be sent to jail,” he said.

He said government cannot lose money for rehabilitating the facility that is deliberately vandalised when the same money could have been used elsewhere, like buying drugs in our hospitals.

On the rehabilitation works, Kasaila said government was impressed and requested Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to advise them when games would be fixed at the stadium.

“Government has done all the works recommended by both FIFA and the users. We are all aware that the stadium is used by various stakeholders for various activities. I am happy today, having inspected the works, to declare that the recommended works are duly completed and that the stadium is ready for use,” he said.

He said as government, they are also happy to note that Southern Region will continue using the stadium and that teams like Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets will be relieved from the burden of traveling outside Blantyre to fulfill their home fixtures.

In the absence of use of Kamuzu Stadium, Bullets and Wanderers have been traveling outside Blantyre to fulfill their assignments.

For instance, Wanderers have been using Balaka as their home ground, while Bullets have been traveling to Mulanje.

Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao and Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleethood Haiya said they were happy to note that rehabilitation works at Kamuzu Stadium had been finalized.

