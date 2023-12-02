Coalition urges govt to motivate teachers through promotions, professional development

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has urged government to motivate teachers especially those in primary schools through promotions and professional development.

CSEC Board Chairperson Dr Limbani Nsapato said during coalition’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lilongwe on Thursday under the theme: “United Civil Society for Meaningful Contribution Towards the Education Transformation Agenda in Malawi.”

Nsapato said the coalition’s role is to amplify the challenges facing teachers in order to bring to the attention of the government.

“Most of the teachers are demotivated because of their salaries, promotions and professional development,” he said.

Nsapato said the coalition will advocate for the support of teachers.

In addition, he said, the Civil Society will also compliment the efforts by government citing example of government’s policy and strategy for continuous professional development by introducing diplomas and degrees for teachers.

“We need to ensure that opportunities for professional development should extend to all teachers and not to benefit few,” he observed.

Deputy Director responsible for Teachers Education and Development in the Ministry of Education, Rose Kalizang’oma said the ministry has a reform area and one of it is to motivate teachers.

“The motivation is not only for primary teachers but for both primary and secondary school teachers with promotions as one of them,” she said.

Kalizang’oma added that government is looking into the issue introducing degrees and diplomas to motivate them at the same time boosting their esteem.

She therefore applauded the collaboration the coalition has with government to improve quality education in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!