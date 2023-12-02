Chakwera urged not to fire SPC Colleen Zamba

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has asked Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera not to fire Secretary to the office of President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba.

HRCC made the call on Friday barely days after Public Affairs Committee (PAC) asked Chakwera to fires Zamba.

In a statement HRCC’s Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba stressed the need for President Chakwera to be cautious on some of the recommendations made by the PAC.

According to Mkwezalamba, it is difficult to pin point specific areas to describe Zamba as failure hence no need for the President to fire the SPC.

“The firing of SPC madam Collen Zamba, we are not convinced really why individuals must suffer consequences of a Government system in which they serve.

We are mindful of the turn of events in the State vs. Mr. Kapondamgaga where majority spoke in support to have him completely dismissed simply because he is in the office of the President.

“As the facts unfolded and ACB made decisions, majority suspected foul play yet these are simply matters of justice,” reads the statement in part

It further reads: “Unless people have clear evidence and facts supporting the justification for these calls, we do not think the President should take the route of firing people based on hearsay when our justice system is clear that anyone suspected of being corrupt, incompetent or bias must be reported to ACB whose investigation may lead to a conviction.”

“Unless she is indeed blocking some dubious deals or plans in the public services, we would state that Malawi needs such personalities who should strive at all times to ensure that Malawians are not ripped off their hard earned money simply because some individuals have ganged up to defraud or cause plunder where they do not deserve, let people come with facts.”

During its meeting with President Chakwera, PAC made several comments, observations and recommendations on issues of national importance.

Among others the quasi-religious body commended Chakwera for making some bold decisions including the devaluation of the kwacha.

According to PAC chairperson Patrick Thawale, despite the painful impact of the devaluation, this will have some long term economic benefits.

On recommendations Thawale urged President Chakwera to fire the Secretary to the office of President and Cabinet Zamba for what they term as her incompetence in the execution of duties.

