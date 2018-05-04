Cockpit hosts an All Black Party tonight- Farewell to the Princesses, in support of Fund a Girl Initiative

The famous VVIP night club, Cockpit Lounge, will tonight, host an all-black themed party to bid farewell to the Lilongwe based Miss Malawi 2017 First and Second Princess, Nthanda Manduwi and Yvonne Kamanga, who just handed over their crowns last Saturday April, 28.

Cockpit lounge intends to donate part of the proceeds to ‘Fund a Girl’, a charitable initiative that was founded by the former Second Princess, Yvonne, with the aim to support underprivileged girls, especially those in secondary schools, in their quest for an education.

Martin Nkasala, Co-founder of Cockpit said: “We are hosting this party in support of the initiative as part our corporate social responsibility. We have done this before with Namadingo and Think Pink. So this time, working in the education sector would be good for us. And we hope this will be a long term partnership.”

He further said that Cockpit wanted to give the outgoing princesses a chance to take a bow after running their era well.

“I am very happy to support Yvonne’s initiative through this party because I believe girl child education is one of the tools to empowering women, and am glad that the event will also offer a platform for us to interact with people who have been supporting us”, said the outgoing princess, Nthanda Manduwi.

Kamanga said she established Fund a Girl initiative with inspiration from the “population growth” theme for Miss Malawi 2017 contest and her own passion to seeing girls advancing in education.

“My vision is to see a lot of girls who are knowledgeable and empowered to make their own choices regarding their health, future and family”, she said.

“Among many circumstances, many girls are forced to drop out of school or skip school days due to lack of basic resources such as; lack of school fees, lack of school supplies, lack of sanitary pads, lack of motivation, unplanned pregnancies and early child marriages. Hence the initiative works to address all that. So this event will raise funds which will go towards supporting the initiative and I am very grateful to Cockpit Lounge for hosting the event”, she added.

The former first princess, Nthanda Manduwi, is a demographer and an economist who graduated from the Chancellor College, and has also just released a book titled” By the End of Your Teens” sharing what she learnt over her teenage years as lessons and guide for the teenagers of today.

While the former second princess, Yvonne Kamanga, is an animal science graduate from the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), who now runs her own consulting company which offers livestock management consultation services to aspiring and established livestock farmers and also has a fashion line.

The newly crowned Miss Malawi, Tiwonge Munthali and the First and Second Princess, Mwabi Mfune and Chimwemwe Buleya, are also expected to attend the party.

