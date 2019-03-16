Cockpit Lounge closes: ‘Doing refurbishments‘

Lilongwe’s premier club and lounge, Cockpit has been temporarily closed starting from Friday, 15th of March 2019 to Thursday 25th April 2019 for refurbishment.

According to a statement, the new Cockpit Board of Directors and Management has decided to close to facilitate for the refurbishments of the Lounge in readiness for the relaunch at end of April.

“We would like to assure our valued customers of a new look and feel coupled with unparalleled/excellent service at Cockpit Lounge when operations resume,” reads the statement in part.

However the closure has been welcomed with mixed reactions from the general public.

Taking it to social media, socialite Ivor Otomani wrote: “Cockpit is probably the best club in Lilongwe but it is not conducive for live performances. I hope the new management will consider constructing a proper stage for performances.”

Meanwhile, the new management has promised to keep the timeline and that details of the relaunch will be shared in due course.

Cockpit Lounge is home of celebrated Malawian DJs namely VJ Ice, DJ Reubie, DJ Nathan Tunes, DJ Flame and DJ Spin.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :