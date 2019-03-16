Bullets confirm Nkhulambe surplus to requirements: Others to be loaned

TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets Football has completely offloaded their striker Collen Nkhulambe while several others are to be loaned out, Nyasa Times understands.

The development follows the release of defender Emmanuel Zoya who rejoined Civil Sporting Club and Kondwani ‘Scholes’ Kumwenda who is currently in search of a new club.

According to reports reaching Nyasa Times, Davie Banda will join Southern Region TNM Super League debutants Ntopwa FC on loan.

Other players who are on the loan list include Richard Chimbamba, Anzeru Joseph and Maneno Nyoni.

The identities of the clubs they will play for are yet to be revealed.

Unconfirmed reports also indicates that the pint sized talented striker Mussa Manyenje is not in BB’s technical panel plans and its automatic he will not be part of the 2019 squad.

Almost all the released player have complained of lack of game time at the club.

“I am disappointed with Bullets, my performance was not of that bad even if the coach was avoiding me,” said Kumwenda after his release.

On the other hand, Anzeru Joseph reportedly demanded his complete release.

“The team should have just released me not sending me on loan again,” he said

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :