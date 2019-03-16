MCP, PP alliance long overdue for national unity — BJ Ojesi

The electoral alliance between Malawi’s main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and recent former State President Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) will assure Malawians on which political parties are for a government of National Unity.

This has been assured by MCP Eastern Region director of political affairs, Benson Jackson (BJ) Ojesi, who said Malawi needs a liberation as it has moved so many steps backwards in terms of development, health, education and even unity.

“These needed a national response. MCP has advocated for this for some time. Now PP has subscribed to the MCP’s plans for Malawi which are similar to their own plans.

“The alliance will assure Malawians on which political parties are for a government of National Unity. MCP, PP and Freedom Party (FP) have proved to be working for the people. Dr. Joyce Banda has shown motherly care to Malawians by relinquishing her intentions to contest as a president and allow Dr. Chakwera to lead the country.

“She put aside her personal interest aside for the good of all Malawians and for the MCP, in accepting someone into its house despite it being full, is another sign of love. Dr. Chakwera has shown this. He is indeed a unifier.

“With PP and FP into the fold, MCP is guaranteed of victory. With this alliance in place, Malawians are guaranteed of a liberation from rampant corruption, disunity and underdevelopment. MCP, FP and PP will bring that change,” said Ojesi who became active in politics since November 2013 as a volunteer after Dr Chakwera took over the leadership of MCP.

In December 2013, he was elected chairman of MCP Southern Wing, a grouping of MCP volunteers in the Southern Region, which consists of members of different ages who were advocating for change, while I n 2015 he was elected treasurer for the Southern Region.

He is nicknamed ‘Change Agent’ because he advocates for positive change: “Change that give Malawians what they deserve regardless of their tribe, religious beliefs, regional boundaries, language, gender or skin colour.”

Ojesi disputed social media reports that MCP has offered party positions for PP members, saying nothing has changed in the party hierarchy.

“Everyone holding a position in MCP is an MCP member and not a PP member. PP members are holding posts in PP. The alliance does not affect party positions because it is not a merger of two political parties into one.

“Each party is a separate entity with its own structures. Hence there is no PP member holding any position in MCP.“

He applauded Vice-president Sidik Mia for articulating well MCP’s Manifesto 4.2 during Thursday’s Presidential Running Mate Public Debate, which talks much about the party’s promise to Malawians on access to basic health facilities.

