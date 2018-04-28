College students protest against ‘sex for grades’ lecturer

Government has closed down Mwimba College of Agriculture in Kasungu and launched an investigation into a male lecturer who triggered student riots after accusing him of demanding sex from female students in exchange for academic favours .

Police was called to the campus on Wednesday to quell the violent protests.

Students Union president Emmanuel Nundwe alleged the lecturer tells the girls to open their legs for him or he would give them poor grades.

“This has been going on for long and the students today said enough is enough,” he said.

He said weak girls gave in to the demands.

The lecture has been cautioned on the unprofessional conduct.

Principal of the college William Chanache said the government has launched a full investigation into the allegations.

He could however not say when the college would open, saying Agriculture Research and Extension Trust (ARET) who runs the college would decide when to call the students back to campus.

