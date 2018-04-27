Malawi Police warn ‘Zigoba’ against creating fake Facebook pages

Malawi Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has warned the general public that creating fake Facebook pages or accounts is punishable by law.

The comments comes at a time when some people are creating Facebook pages and accounts for public figures without consent and using them to achieve their goals.

This is then followed by sending deameaning messages on WhatsApp.

“Under the Electronic Transaction Act, culprits are liable to pay two million kwacha and slapped with a five year custodial sentence once they are convicted,” he said.

Adra Director and reknowned actor Dr Michael Usi and the First lady Getrude Mutharika have been recent victims

Usi denied owning the page which has been opened running under “Dr Michael Usi” name tag.

The page, which is almost a week old, has the like of over 4000 Facebook followers as we went online to post this story.

“Beloved Malawians, today I made a decision to join this platform of social media. The concerns you all raised over my absence on social media have been heard and acted upon.

“I am greatful for the welcoming remarks sent via my inbox. I have been overwhelmed with the quantity of the messages I have received and I promise address all your questions through all forms of media in the due course,” reads the introductory post on the page.

The post continues, “as I said in my previous postings, I don’t not belong to any political party at the meantime. Be that as it may, I have a philosophical concept-“Odya Zache Alibe Mulandu “. This concept will be unveiled in due course. God bless you all, God bless Malawi.”

Reacting to the development, Dr Usi said he is suspicious of some evil minded people who want to turnish his image and reputation.

“I suspect that these people want to create a social media platform to write trash about me. They want to have a Facebook Dr Michael Usi who will always be goofing,l. These people have nothing but evil minds,” he said.

Usi added that he suspects the intention behind the page is ‘to move the authority to arrest him’ based on motives he doesn’t know.

The page is being run under the philosophy of “Wodya zake alibe mlandu.”

