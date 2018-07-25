Comedian Precious Kainga releases a DVD: Pastor Wayisoni in play

One of the renowned comedian trading as Pastor Wayisoni has come on the limelight with a release of a DVD which is a compilation of his old and new Comedies.

Real Name Precious Kainga, the comedian has taken the Country by storm with his jaw-dropping-jokes and his clips have gone viral in different platforms including Whatsapp and Facebook.

Speaking in an interview, Kainga said his many focuses is to entertain Malawians saying a well-balanced person is one who finds both sides of an issue laughable borrowing a quote from Herbert Procknow former United States Banking executive.

He said the DVD holds all the laughter that his fans have, for so long, loved.

According to Kainga, his talent started during his Secondary School time when he was a member of a drama group and usually used to take the role of a Pastor and that is where the name of pastor Wayisoni emanated from.

“As an artist I am coming from far, I have gone through a lot, I thank God that people have been so supportive and that is making me grow each and every time”, he said

Kainga said plans are underway to hold shows in all the three regions specifically in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu where people will have the opportunity to experience his live performance and added that people are open to invite him in several events.

Apart from doing comedies, Pastor Wayisoni is also a music producer, an Upcoming Artist, a Motivational Speaker who is the only Son of Reverend Kainga in Blantyre.

