Comesa installs Smart Gate at Mchinji One-Stop-Boarder-Post

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has installed a state-of-the-art Smart Gate at Mchinji One Stop Border Post (OSBP) to fast track the clearance system.

A Research Fellow at Comesa, Jane Kibiru said during a Media tour at Mchinji OSBP that the gate will address challenges faced by the border like reduce congestion of vehicles entering or exiting the border.

“Once operational, the gate is going to help in reducing costs, congestion, as well as time spent by trucks due to overstay at the border,” she said.

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Station Manager at Mchinji OSBP, Tapiwa Mzunga commended Comesa for various benefits like Port Health, Laboratory, furniture and the installation of a smart gate at the border.

“The gate will help in capturing information on traffic that comes into and out of the border,” she said.

Mzunga said the gate is intended to be intergrated with custom system that MRA uses.

Adding that once the integration is done, it will be able to track down clearance of all goods that enter into the OSBP as well as be able to generate the collection of storage fees from motor vehicles or overstayed goods.

