Commercial airlines resume Malawi flights August end

Government has now confirmed that commercial airlines in the country resumes this month-end amid tough Covid-19 preventive measures.

Acting director of Civil Aviation James Chakwera said there is no need to keep the Malawi airports closed when neighbouring countries have resumed international and domestic flights.

“We don’t know when this pandemic will end. Life has to go on,” he said.

He said Malawi should not be an island when all neighbouring countries; Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania have opened their airspaces amid rising cases of covid-19 infections.

Chakwera said his department is now liaising with the presidential task force on covid-19 on how best to prevent the further spread of covid-19 infections when the airports are open for international flights.

