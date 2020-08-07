Impossible to employ all 4 000 interns, says Labour minister Kandodo

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo has told a grouping of graduate interns who demanded an outright employment in the civil service after undergoing internship program for about two years that that it is impossible to employ all interns.

Kandodo said this when he engaged the executive committee of the interns to iron out the issues after the grouping has been threatening to organise demonstrations at Capital Hill in a bid to force the government to employ over 4000 of them that participated in the internship program them with an argument that they have gained the much needed experience to deliver.

But the minister stressed that employment in the civil service is based on availability of resources which determines the number of people to be recruited at a particular time and that that laws do not provide for handpicking of employees in the civil service.

Kandodo also maintained that the next internship program which was supposed to commence on the 3rd of this month has been shifted to 1 October 2020 explaining that because of Covid-19 pandemic, people are working on shifts and from home hence interns may not find mentors in the offices.

The interns are also pushing for increment on their monthly allowance for the incoming new interns from current K80 000 per month to at least K150 000 arguing that Covid-19 has led to the doubling of transport fares and other amenities.

The grouping also pleading for fair treatment from their supervisors in various establishments saying majority of them have been mistreated when seeking knowledge and experience in their posted establishments.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the grouping Gerald Masebo said they were satisfied the the dialogue the responses from the Ministry.

