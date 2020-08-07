Mwenifumbo aids Karonga hospital on Coronavirus response

Former Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Constituency, Frank Mwenifumbo, who is aspiring to reclaims the seat in the impending by-elections, on Friday donated an Oxygen Concentrator and other items to Karonga District Hospital to aid the facility in the response to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic .

Other items which he donated include; Drips, Masks and Gloves.

Mwenifumbo, who recently recovered from the Covid-19, said he felt duty bound to help the facility aid people who could contract the virus.

Karonga has so far 73 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including three deaths.

Director of Health and Social Services Dr David Sibale says the Concentrator will help not only in response to Covid 19, but also other ailments.

He has also encouraged people in the district to continue observing preventive measures for Covid 19, like maintaining social distance and wearing face masks.

