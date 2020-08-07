Nsundwe anti-Ansah protesters remain in prisons: HRDC ask police to review cases

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials on Thursday met the Inspector General of police and his team in Lilongwe to discuss the fate of some anti-Jane Ansah protesters who remain in prisons a month after the fall of the Democratic Progressive Party led government.

HRDC officials asked the the police IG George Kainja and his team to review cases of the arrests made during the anti Jane Ansah demonstration.

The suspects are facing various charges bordering on damage of both private and public property during the highly charged and emotional protests which the DPP said were aimed at bringing the Peter Mutharika administration down.

The call follows an observation that most of the suspects remain in prisons and are being denied bail.

This prompted the human rights grouping to facilitate mediation talks between the police and people of Nsundwe, an outskirt in Lilongwe, where most of the suspects come from.

The grouping’s National Coordinator Luke Tembo says should the matter be discussed properly, the image of police and people of Nsundwe will certainly wear a desirable face.

The call also comes as some police officers allegedly assaulted women in the township, an incident that drew bad blood between the two.

