First Lady celebrates Chakwera as ‘that handsome guy, understanding, stable and resilient’ 

First Lady Monica Chakwera isn’t shy on television to celebrate the love of his life – President Lazarus Chakwera – as ‘that handsome guy, very understanding, stable and resilient’.

She also added that President Chakwera is a person who knows how to speak but he also listens a lot.

In an exclusive interview monitored by Nyasa Times on Rainbow Television, the calm and composed First Lady hasn’t minced words in thanking God for answering their prayer to serve this great nation.

“It was always our prayer to God to grant us the resolve to serve Him better. We served him through the church for 21 years. Where we are now, is just a continuation of our service to him,” she says.

The soft spoken First Lady added that she has always been behind her husbands’ work always choosing the role of supporting than taking a frontline.

“The car is driven by one person. I always seat beside him helping him make right decisions through alerting him dangers ahead,” she said.

The First Lady brushed off talks that she will aim for political limelight, saying she has always been with the President in key leadership roles and she will not change.

“My husband was a president of Assemblies of God Church for 21 years. I always took a backseat choosing to concentrate on providing support in silence, managing the home and, also, being a prayer partner,” she explained.

Interestingly, the First Lady believes that her husband won 2019 elections which were nullified by the courts.

“We won but there is a reason God put us in that State. I think God wanted my husband to learn how Judiciary operates and, I am sure, he got the experience.

“It’s just as what happened in 2014. I wasn’t discouraged or let down by that defeat. As a person with faith in God, it has always been a tradition to see everything as the work of God in progress.

“But you recall after 2014, my husband became the leader of opposition. God put him in that situation so that he can learn how government operates.”

The First Lady has since asked for Malawians to pray for them so that her husband leads Malawi with glory from God.

