Community blocks Chinese mining firm from taking mineral samples

Communities at Mbirima in Chitipa have vowed to stop a Chinese mining firm from collecting mineral samples unless they commit themselves to corporate social responsibility in the area.

The area borders Malawi and Tanzania.

Traditional leaders in the area said the company has been collecting the “samples” large volumes, saying at least seven trucks full of the minerals for the past three months.

“They are hiding behind the samples, in actual fact, they are already mining but they do not want to commit themselves for the corporate social responsibility,” said one chief.

He said the area lacks a clinic, school block and upgrading of roads among others.

In Ntcheu, communities of sub-traditional authority Tsikulamowa are objecting to Lafarge cement company collecting materials for cement manufacturing in their area for the company failure to meet corporate social responsibility obligations.

Sub-T/A Tsikulamowa said the community wrote the company on Saturday demanding they stop their activities until they honour their social responsibility.

Officials from Lafarge were tight lipped on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :