Muslims go on rampage in  Mangochi, destroy beer places

Some Muslims on Friday went on rampage after prayers, destroying liquor shops and other places that sell beer at Mangochi boma.

In several video clips that are circulating in various social media platforms, the Muslims, most of them in their religious robes and caps, could be seen stoning the beer places.

They can be heard saying they do not want beer in Mangochi, saying it is Malawi’s Mecca, in reference to the Muslim holy city of Saudi Arabia.

They also pulled down billboards and signposts with beer advertisements.

Calm has returned after the police managed to disperse the mostly youthful Muslims who were armed with stones.

The law enforcers are now patrolling the boma.

Police spokesperson for Mangochi Rodrick Maida refused to comment on the issue, saying he needed to time before giving a comment.

Some years ago, the Muslims also threatened to deal with Christians who sell pork, meat which Muslims believe is unholy.

