PAC peace talks conclusion awaits Malawi president: Mutharika returns home Sat from Russia

President Peter Mutharika jets into the country Saturday from Russia just to find a request in his office in trays for an audience from Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to conclude the long running peace talks.

Mutharika was in Russia for a Russia-Africa summit where among other things, he has wooed international investors who would want to put their money in a peaceful country.

PAC executive director Robert Phiri said his office wrote State House long ago seeking the audience with the president to brief him on PAC’s interaction with the major political parties and the rights activists.

“We sent the communication and we hope the audience will be granted because the president is committed to finding a peaceful solution to these issues,” said Phiri.

But State House press secretary and presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said the communication from PAC seeking an audience on the peace talks has not reached Mutharika’s office.

PAC has already met Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera, UTM leader Saulos Chilima, Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah and Human Rights Defenders Coalition officials to find the last solution to the post-election violence.

