Women march against sexual assault by Malawi police officers

Women have taken up the streets in Lilongwe in protest march against alleged rape of women at Msundwe, Mb’watalika and Mpingu, areas on the outskirts of Lilongwe City, by police officers.

The alleged sex assault of the women at Nsundwe in Lilongwe has received huge condemnation from different quarters, including the United Kingdom and the UN.

The peaceful march started from Kamuzu central hospital roundabout to Civic Offices at City Centre.

The women are marching under the banner of Women Manifesto Movement and notable organisers include Emma Kaliya.

Kaliya’s NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN) unearthed the brutal raping of the women by the police in retaliation to the death of a police officer Usumani Imedi who was stoned to death by self-styled Nsundwe barracks who blocked roads to prevent people from attending President Peter Mutharika’s political rally in Kawale, Lilongwe.

Reports indicate that when police went to arrest the 43, spouses, relatives of the accused and school girls in self-boarding were assaulted by the police, with some allegedly raped and battered.

NGO-GCN national coordinator Joseph Njala said i the march is aimed at sending a strong message that people are not happy with what happened.

He said: “We are marching so that the message goes far and the actions be taken fast. There are certain conditions we want the investigations to adhere to. The petition has been addressed to the President [Peter Mutharika].”

