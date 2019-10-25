Women march against sexual assault by Malawi police officers

October 25, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Women have taken up the streets in Lilongwe in protest march against alleged rape of women at Msundwe, Mb’watalika and Mpingu, areas on the outskirts of Lilongwe City,  by police officers.

A woman carrying a placard during the march
Women march during the protest
Women march for justice

The alleged sex assault of the women at Nsundwe in Lilongwe has received huge condemnation from different quarters, including the United Kingdom and the UN.

The peaceful march started from Kamuzu central hospital roundabout to Civic Offices at City Centre.

The women are marching under the banner of Women Manifesto Movement and notable organisers include Emma Kaliya.

Kaliya’s NGO Gender Coordination Network (NGO-GCN)  unearthed the brutal raping of the women by the police in retaliation to the death of a police officer Usumani Imedi who was stoned to death by self-styled Nsundwe barracks who blocked roads to prevent people from attending President Peter Mutharika’s political rally in Kawale, Lilongwe.

Reports indicate that when police went to arrest the 43, spouses, relatives of the accused and school girls in self-boarding were assaulted by the police, with some allegedly raped and battered.

NGO-GCN national coordinator Joseph Njala said i the march is aimed at sending a strong message that people are not happy with what happened.

He said: “We are marching so that the message goes far and the actions be taken fast. There are certain conditions we want the investigations to adhere to. The petition has been addressed to the President [Peter Mutharika].”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
WatchdogPresident Mkango Lion ManthakanjenjemerezaThyolo Thava BoyukitoDziko Lake Ndalama Wanga Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Watchdog
Guest
Watchdog

The good news is that we now have the details of all the police officers who invaded Msundwe that night. Well wisher anakonza!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

And where is Seodi White?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

I think these women should go to court to force govt. to commission an inquiry. Because if we continue to allow this behaviour the police will think it is above the law. Please sue IG.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Thyolo Thava Boy
Guest
Thyolo Thava Boy

Big up women, we are tired of police brutality, they killed Buleya Lule no arrest was made up to now. It pains when justice is being oppressed. A demonstrator was killed in Karonga no arrest was made so now we want justice …. nothing short of that

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ukito
Guest
ukito

Kodi muzingokhalira ma demo m’ziko muno. This is too much. Ulesi wafika pokhozokera ana a njoka, jabulosi, mdierekezi. Ndiye muzidandaulanso kuti chuma sichikuyenda bwino. A Malawi mwatotani mwalowa usilu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dziko Lake Ndalama Wanga
Guest
Dziko Lake Ndalama Wanga

Munkatamika pokupha wa police, ma memes a Nsundwe, etc. The reaction by the police was always gonna be negative. Ife ndiongowonera

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Rhaaaaa!
Guest
Rhaaaaa!

Kodi abale, ogwillira saona kaye nkhope? Just a bit curious!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
MarkomX
Guest
MarkomX

mwanyengana nokha-nokha a congress inu.Mesa Mkaka ndi amene amazakunyengani usiku uja

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago