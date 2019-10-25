Police bust Lilongwe bogus lands selling ring: Lawyer among the suspects

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have bust a syndicate which run a parallel government lands office in the Capital City by selling land to unsuspecting buyers using fake documents.

The four-man ring include lawyer Uman Mataka.

Principal secretary in the ministry of Lands and Urban Development Joseph Mwandidya said police have arrested three people and one is on the run.

The arrested three are Mustag Mahomed, Chifuniro Simumbe and the lawyer Mataka whilst the fourth suspect Alex Mawaya is on the run.

“These people transacted and sold plots using fake documents,” said Mwandidya.

He said six plots were sold by the suspects.

“We have been receiving complaints from people of their plots being sold without their knowledge,” he said.

The principal secretary said the plots include one on plot number 47/1219 which was sold by Mahomed at K300 million whilst Simumbe and Mawaya sold plots on plot numbers Area 43/999, Area 43/998, Area 43/995, Area 43/994 and Area 43/993 at K50 million each.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :