15 electoral cases still stuck in courts

At least 15 cases, out of 45 cases emanating from the May 29 parliamentary elections, are still being prosecuted in the courts.

High Court registrar Agnes Patemba described this as progress, saying 30 cases have been completed since the elections in May.

“Most of the cases have been dismissed mostly because of lack of evidence. Some of them were filed outside the 14-day window,” said Patemba.

She said in some instances, some aggrieved candidates just filed the cases but failed to prosecute them.

The High Court in Blantyre will on December 2, 2019 deliver its ruling on a case in which Mangochi west constituency independent parliamentary candidate Simeon Harrison is challenging the election results.

High Court judge Silvester Kalembera has since given lawyers representing the petitioner and the respondents 14 days to furnish the court with the final submissions in the case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :