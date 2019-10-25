Malawi passport printing halts

Printing of Malawi passports has temporarily halted as the printers are said to have run out of the printing books.

Sources at the Immigration department says the passports have not been printed for three weeks now in what is said to be government failure to buy the books for the printer.

However, Immigration department spokesperson Joseph Chauwa played down the issue, saying it was a small hitch.

The source said only emergency passports are being printed at the moment.

The department has however earned praises for going e-visa, as visitors to Malawi can now get visa online from November 1, officials from the Immigration department have said.

This means travellers to this country will now be able to apply and process visa online as the e-visa portal will allow applicants to fill and submit an application, upload required documents including photos and pay for visa fees.

The Immigration department says after this, travellers will get their visa through the portal after a notification is sent to their e-mail.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :