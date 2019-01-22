Community health worker commits suicide in Mangochi: Leaves note behind

A 24-year-old community health worker at St. Martins Mission Hospital at Malindi in Mangochi committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof of his house on Sunday morning on account that he did not have fees to further his studies.

An A4 full-page suicide note left behind by the deceased identified as Tamandani Mfutso, which is circulating on social media indicates that the young man felt hopeless staying without a better education and a better job, hence resolving to commit suicide.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Sergeant Amina Daudi confirmed the incident on Monday, saying it occurred at Chindamba Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chowe in the district.

She said Mfutso was working as a community health worker under Baylor Project and that he was selected to pursue further studies at St. Joseph College of Nursing where he was advised to report to the college for classes on January 7, 2019 which he did not due to financial constraints.

“He approached a number of his relatives for assistance but none came forth with the support and on Sunday morning his body was found hanging to a rope that was tied to the roof of his house,” Daudi explained.

The DPRO said Mfutso left a suicide note on the table in which he expressed his disappointment for failing to acquire the financial support.

“The matter was reported to Mangochi Police Station who visited the scene of the incident and post-mortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that death was due to suffocation,” she said.

Mfutso hailed from Kasina Village in the area of TA Kaphuka in Dedza district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :