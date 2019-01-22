SRFA halts Ufulu FM from covering Chitetezo Mbaula league decider

There was drama at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday when the Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) abruptly stopped Ufulu FM from covering live a Chitetezo Mbaula League deciding match involving Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve and Ntopwa United.

Commentator for Ufulu FM, Foster Mkwamba, got into the stadium and got on air to cover live the mouth watering fixture. While on air, Chairperson for the Southern Region Football Association, Raphael Humba, came over and told him to stop the coverage forthwith.

The commentator had to comply embarrassingly. Reports say Ufulu FM did not pay the association money for broadcasting rights in advance.

Some officials from Ufulu FM said they agreed with SRFA to pay the money on Monday but Humba said this was not true.

“We are the organisers of the league. It is not true that we agreed that they should pay on Monday. The truth of the matter is that we agreed that Ufulu FM should pay the money before 12 noon on the match day before kick off. This was not done and they had no right to broadcast the match,” explained Humba.

The game ended goalless with both teams finishing the league with 96 points but Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve were crowned champions based on goal aggregate.

