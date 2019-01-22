Malawi Police arrest Zambian woman for ammunition, medicine

Malawi Police Service in Chitipa have arrested a Zambian woman for being found in possession of 50 rounds of ammunition and assorted supplies of medicine all without licence.

Chitipa police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka said Vera Phiri was arrested one and half kilometres away from the border of Malawi and Zambia.

“The police mounted an adhoc road block where they managed to arrest the suspect. Her accomplice run away into the bushes leaving a motor cycle taxi operator at the place,” said Simwaka.

Simwaka said Phiri has since been charged with illegal entry into Malawi as well as being found illegally with the 50 rounds of ammunition and the medicine.

Phiri, 43, hails from Zoole in Chipata, Zambia.

Simwaka said Phiri would soon be brought before a court of law to answer the charges, saying the hunt for the other suspect is going on.

