DPP ‘spin’ on undressing women hits record low

Desperate times! The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP attempt to ‘spin’ their militant youth cadets acts of stripping and beating innocent women in Mangochi has hit a record low after the party tried to organize a march against a united opposition news conference condemning the evil acts.

Women from across the political divide, are this morning holding a news conference to condemn the incident which happened in Mangochi where clearly visible DPP thugs are forcing out of a vehicle UTM Party supporters including women and forcing to undress them.

A video clip which has gone viral on social media shows the DPP thugs bragging that they should be filmed while roughing up the UTM supporters and stripping the women.

An attempt to ‘spin’ the incident had failed horribly after Director of Women in DPP who is also a cabinet minister Cecilia Chazama called for a march to present a petition to Vice president Saulos Chilima’s Area 12 residence for UTM to buy more T shirts for its supporters.

“Today all women are protesting against mchitidwe wa UTM okanganilana ma t-shirt ndikumawavula azimayi. We demand that UTM must provide more t-shirts to its supporters, discipline all the guys captured in the video clip and offer an apology to all women…. We are marching today…. Let us all meet from the old town hall, we are marching to Area 12 to present petition to Saulos Chilima, ayipeze pobwera ku USA,” reads a message from a DPP WhatsApp group.

“The National Director of Women Hon Chazama is inviting all women volunteers surrounding Lilongwe to meet at our party headquarterss at 9am today before proceeding to the venue of the press conference,” reads another message.

But social commentators have laughed off the ‘spin’ saying this has reached a ‘record low’ of all ‘spins’ ever since political spins were invented’.

“I cannot believe that the whole DPP party would sink so low to do a political spin of this nature. Here it just shows that the party is on its way out. You mean they cannot see that the people in the video clip are DPP members. Others are coming out of Kamuzu Palace after collecting their payment for the violent acts? Some things are better left unsaid,” said Nicholas Phiri, a resident of Bangwe.

“DPP should be ashamed. You mean all these people in the party can stoop so low to do this kind of spin? I have now believed that when one is dying, he or she can’t hear a thing…ukamafa munthu mumayambadi ndi nkhutu kungontha,” added Kondwani Gama, a resident of Lilongwe’s Chinsapo township.

Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) executive director Gift Trapence and Youth and Society (YAS) executive director Charles Kajoloweka said violence should have no space in a democracy.

Said Trapence: “They should stop using violence as a means of suppressing freedom of association or assembly or expression.

“Malawians deserve better and people are after ideologies that will bring a difference to their lives and not savage politics.”

Kajoloweka, on the other hand, said: “This development is quite disheartening and so embarrassing. We cannot be using violence as a weapon to intimidate political opponents.”

Mustafa Hussein, a political scientist who teaches at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, described the violence as retrogressive in the democratic era.

