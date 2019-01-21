Botolo removed as PS at Ministry of Finance: Chiunda appointed Secretary to the Treasury

Secretary to the Treasury Ben Botolo has been moved out of Ministry of Finance as President Peter Mutharuka has appointed Cliff Chiunda as the new Secretary to the Treasury, Nyasa Times understands.

Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara has already informed the Principal Secretaries (PSs) about the changes.

The information gathered by Nyasa Times indicate that Botolo, formerly Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, has been relocated to Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation where he replaces Isaac Munlo as the ministry’s PS.

Chiunda was until the change the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Principal Secretary (Administration).

But when contacted, Chiunda said he was not aware of the appointment.

The shake-up in the civil service is said to inculcate a spirit of performance which the President is advancing.

University of Malawi political commentator Joseph Chunga is on record saying the unnecessary movements of PSs affect operations of the ministries and erode institutional memory.

“Ideally, PSs are supposed to provide technical support to a ministry, as they are expected to be experienced and well trained and there is a need for reasonable justification why the President should move PSs,” he said.

