Botolo removed as PS at Ministry of Finance: Chiunda appointed Secretary to the Treasury

January 21, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Secretary to the Treasury Ben Botolo has been moved out of Ministry of Finance as President Peter Mutharuka has appointed Cliff Chiunda as the new Secretary to the Treasury, Nyasa Times understands.

Chiunda: New Treasury Czar

Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara has already informed the Principal Secretaries (PSs) about the changes.

The information gathered by Nyasa Times indicate that Botolo, formerly Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs,  has been relocated to Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation  where he replaces Isaac Munlo as the ministry’s PS.

Chiunda was until the change the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Principal Secretary (Administration).

But when contacted, Chiunda  said he was not aware of the appointment.

The shake-up in the civil service is said  to inculcate a spirit of performance which the President is advancing.

University of Malawi political commentator Joseph Chunga is on record saying the unnecessary movements of PSs affect operations of the ministries and erode institutional memory.

“Ideally, PSs are supposed to provide technical support to a ministry, as they are expected to be experienced and well trained and there is a need for reasonable justification why the President should move PSs,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
MA D7 MA D6JOHN Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
MA D7 MA D6
Guest
MA D7 MA D6

Anything special with botolo- ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
JOHN
Guest
JOHN

THE TRUTH IS THAT CHIUNDA IS SEEN AS A SOFT PERSON WHILE BEN BOTOLO HAS PROVED TO BE A NO-NONSENSE GUY WHEN IT COMES TO KEEPING GOVERNMENT PURSE. LET US WAIT AND SEE!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes