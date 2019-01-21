DPP defends militant party youth cadets: Dausi says ‘wait for investigations report’

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has swung to the defence of party youth cadets whom the party is now using to unleash terror and political violence against the opposition.

DPP spokesperson, who is also minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi said there should be what he called a comprehensive investigation on the issue before pointing fingers at the notorious cadets who leave their victims for dead.

An aspiring UTM Party candidate was severely beaten by the cadets over the weekend in Mangochi whilst in Blantyre, a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter Edward Govati was severely wounded.

“It is extremely unfair to start pointing fingers at one party. Other parties can put on DPP colours to look as if it is the party perpetrating the political violence. This can just be smear. We need to wait for the investigation,” said Dausi, a former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) operative.

The attack on the two opposition members follows another attack on Mulanje west member of parliament Bon Kalindo, twice within two weeks.

Police have never acted on political violence perpetrated by the DPP cadets but police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the police have opened against those who severely beat up and wounded Kalindo and the UTM aspiring parliamentary candidate.

“We are investigating the matter,” said Kadadzera who conceded the law enforcers have not yet made arrests.

United Democratic Front president Atupele Muluzi has become the latest to condemn the rising political violence in the country after the quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee.

Commenting on the issue, social and political commentator Emily Mkamanga said it is “myopic to think that a political party can bepopular and strong by engaging youth militias to beat up other parties to submission.”

Meanwhile, director of Church and Society of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Moses Mkandawire, has condemned the conduct of DPP cadets, warning it spells doom for the 2019 polls if not checked.

