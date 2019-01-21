DPP defends militant party youth cadets: Dausi says ‘wait for investigations report’

January 21, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has swung to the defence of party youth cadets whom the party is now using to unleash terror and political violence against the opposition.

Dausi: I know MCP inside out, not a party to give power

DPP spokesperson, who is also minister of Homeland Security,  Nicholas Dausi said there should be what he called a comprehensive investigation on the issue before pointing fingers at the notorious  cadets who leave their victims for dead.

An aspiring UTM Party candidate was severely beaten by the cadets over the weekend in Mangochi whilst in Blantyre, a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter Edward Govati was severely wounded.

“It is extremely unfair to start pointing fingers at one party. Other parties can put on DPP colours to look as if it is the party perpetrating the political violence. This can just be smear. We need to wait for the investigation,” said Dausi, a former Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP) operative.

The attack on the two opposition members follows another attack on Mulanje west member of parliament Bon Kalindo, twice within two weeks.

Police have never acted on political violence perpetrated by the DPP cadets but police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the police have opened against those who severely beat up and wounded Kalindo and the UTM aspiring parliamentary candidate.

“We are investigating the matter,” said Kadadzera who conceded the law enforcers have not yet made arrests.

United Democratic Front president Atupele Muluzi has become the latest to condemn the rising political violence in the country after the quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee.

Commenting on the issue, social and political commentator Emily Mkamanga said it is “myopic to think that a political party can bepopular and strong by engaging youth militias to beat up other parties to submission.”

Meanwhile, director of Church and Society of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Moses Mkandawire, has condemned the conduct of DPP cadets, warning it spells doom for the 2019 polls if not checked.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
BigManMA D7 MA D6shyman Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

The minister for police is also the party spokesperson, surely the president has lost the plot?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes ago
MA D7 MA D6
Guest
MA D7 MA D6

Munthu umaonadi zitsotso
Zili mdiso la mnzako ndithu—kuleka zako !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
shyman
Guest
shyman

The best way of dealing with DPP cadets is to wage war against them…Period!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes