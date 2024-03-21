Concerned Ntcheu youth condemn Mbewe for accusing Salambula on the completion of Tsangano – Neno road saga

Concerned youth of Ntcheu West constituency has trashed and condemned Chairman for Tsangano Development Committee, who is also a shadow Member of Parliament for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the constituency, for accusing incumbent legislator for the constituency Simeon Salambula on completion of 20 kilometers Tsangano – Neno road, saying its just a political propaganda.

The development comes after Mbewe spat fire on Tuesday eventually accusing the incumbent of failing to complete the road.

In his sentiment Mbewe told Times radio through Kulinji programme on Tuesday that the road has been neglected since 1994 hence it has been included in all the national budget but unfortunately it has not been considered.

Mbewe further said the road has only been constructed for 7kilometers but the completion is still the challenge, saying if the road will be completed it will bring several development and the area will be developed.

In his sentiment the incumbent Tuesday Salambula ,on the programme said the road will be completed by December this year, saying the delay has been there due to some problems with treasury to release the money, that’s why it has not been included in the national budget for the project to be done.

Salambula added that he has been working hand in hand with the contractor of Malawi Defense Force, the ministry of transport and the treasury to foster the completion of the project ,saying 10 kilometers has already been done and promised the people of the area that the remaining 10 kilometers will be done in December this year.

According to chairman of the concerned youth , Chance Nkhwimba lamented that Mbewe who was the regional director for National Economic Empowerment (NEEF) during DPP regime has been fighting with Salambula since 2019 and he has been complaining former member of Parliament of the constituency Sam Kamuyambeni who lost to Salambula in 2019.

Nkhwimba said Mbewe convinced 8000 youths in 2019 to vote for Kamuyambeni so that he will give them loan from NEEF and demanded each of them to pay a deposit of K5000 each to access the loan which they were not given after Kamuyambeni lost the election to Salambula.

He said Mbewe and the youths were held several meeting at Pageson resident inside the fence to convince them to vote for Kamuyambeni using government’s money from the NEEF.

Nkhwimba expressed worry that Mbewe steal their money that he told them to pay as deposit fee to access the NEEF loan until now he did not pay them back.

The completion of the roads project are becoming a challenge in this country hence many roads are incomplete in all the parts of the country.

