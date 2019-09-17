ConCourt dismiss MEC, Mutharika demand for costs from Chilima 

September 17, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 13 Comments

The  Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in Lilongwe  has ordered that UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima will not pay any costs for withdrawing   all his 34 remaining witnesses in the historic elections petition case.

Chilima: Court orders that he will not pay costs

Chilima last week withdrew the witnesses to close his case as first petitioner in the interest of an expedited trial according to Chikosa Silungwe his lead lawyer.

But the withdraw of the witnesses compelled lawyers representing first respondent Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), to demand costs from Chilima as they invested on research and prepared for the case based on sworn statements the withdrawn witnesses filed.

The respondents argued that they spent money travelling across all regions, conducting interviews with the withdrawn witnesses and prepared their cross-examination based on their sworn statements.

But Silungwe, in court, argued that since the withdrawal of the witness was made in the interest of saving time, which is also backed by Civil Procedures, costs be in the cause, meaning the issue of costs be decided at a later stage, be it along the way or at end of the case.

Making their determination on Tuesday, the five-judges panel ordered that there should be no costs paid by Chilima.

In reading the ConCourt determination, judge Dingiswayo Madise said the costs are awarded at the discretion of the court.

He said the court will not determine any costs as the matter if of public interest and costs should not be used to discourage people from seeking justice.

“Cost should not be a weapon to penalise the public in their quest for justice,” said the judge.

Chilima’s lawyer. Silungwe said they did not want to continue parading witnesses who will come to court and repeat same things other witnesses have testified already, saying their case was premised on two pillars; irregularities and fraud.

The petitioners contend that Mutharika “won a fraudulent May 21 2019 Presidential Election” fraught with irregularities, including alleged tampering with election results sheets with Tippex and want the court to nullify the results and order a re-run.

TOSH
Guest
TOSH

A UBALE YOU ARE HAVING FALSE HOPES

6 hours ago
Mbwiye
Guest
Mbwiye

Wins wake wanena kuti ena ake amafuna and alephera, kunena zoona some people on social media always want to portray a bad picture of dpp. What I should tell you is that the party has followers that loves the party dearly. Zinazi ndizongolemba anthu odananacho chipanichi koma sizitheka ayi. We still love the party. Here we go dpp.

7 hours ago
BINYA
Guest
BINYA

6 MILLION YAPITA MADZI IJA AMBETA MUNAPEREKA KUMBONI ZA UTM, ZIMENE ZIKUCHITIKA KU KHOTI MUNAKAKHALA AMBETA NDI ANZANU AKAPHLE MUNAKAZIFUNSA MAFUNSO, MIZIMU YA ANTHU IKUDANDAULA KWAMBIRI

7 hours ago
Ubale
Guest
Ubale

it has been put on hold musatinamize nafe tokumvetseratu

7 hours ago
BIG P
Guest
BIG P

Malaya athina kkkkkkkkk

8 hours ago
Coaster
Guest
Coaster

Hahahahah koma DPP apa ndiye yaponda matope basi

8 hours ago
Graham Zali
Guest
Graham Zali

UTM and MCP moto kuti buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

8 hours ago
joseph Banda
Guest
joseph Banda

Kodi Nkhaniyi mwainvesa? The Court said, it should not be seen as punishing one side as this will be decided at the end of the case. The implication is that the court has held and will be considered at the end. We all want a fair judgement by our learned Judges, but do not smooth issues. Ai lekani

8 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Closely watching…Don’t sale this country please you judges…I think about your future grandsons and daughters if you let this country to be ruled by these corrupt minded DPP..I am about your today’s judgement that costs should not used to discourage people from seeking justice

8 hours ago
Kudo
Guest
Kudo

Nzeru za atate ku Chigwizano..

8 hours ago