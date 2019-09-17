Part of Chakwera’s evidence cannot be removed, ConCourt reject MEC, Mutharika application

September 17, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

The Constitutional Court has ruled against applications by lawyers for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President  Peter Mutharika, requesting the court to remove some parts of the evidence submitted by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera, the second petitioner,  in the presidential elections petition case.

MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera (R), the second petitioner

The determination about the application was made by the five-panel judges on Tuesday before the court was ready to start hearing Chakwera.

Chakwera, in his 13-paged election petition on court record, is also asking the court to nullify the results of the May 21 Presidential Election as he claims it was not conducted in accordance with the Constitution.

The MCP presidential hopeful is also asking the Constitutional Court to direct MEC to organise and conduct a fresh Presidential Election in strict conformity with the Constitution and Presidential and Parliamentray Elections Act (PPEA).

Chakwera claims, in his sworn statement, that MEC accepted the use of results tally sheets defaced with Tippex as a record for the polled votes, in place of original results tally sheets with no Tippex on them, without any plausible justification.

“[And] further to the above enumerated irregularities; the conduct of MEC in managing the elections was utterly unjust and unconscionable.

“MEC proceeded to announce the results without conducting a thorough audit and verification of the results and in disregard of the several complaints lodged by the petitioner through MCP,” Chakwera complains.

He further claims that the electoral body had been negligent in its control and administration of the elections by failing to ensure that the relay of results from the polling stations was secure, accountable, accurate and verifiable.

The petitioners contend that Mutharika “won a fraudulent May 21 2019 Presidential Election” fraught with irregularities, including alleged tampering with election results sheets with Tippex and want the court to nullify the results and order a re-run.

nyarugwe
Guest
nyarugwe

What is MEC trying to achieve?

5 hours ago
BIG Part​n
Guest
BIG Part​n

Ochakware please perekani umboni oti akaphale ndi anzao onse arephere kuwilingura tatopa ndia comments ama cadets o backer zantha zoti ziri ndi umboni please finish them with success & let us burry them with similes

5 hours ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Achotse bwanji evidence. Mwabalalika

6 hours ago
Chiyamba kale
Guest
Chiyamba kale

Koma zilikoliko ndithu. Tiyeni nazoni.

7 hours ago
BINYA
Guest
BINYA

CHAKWERA WE ARE FASTING AND PRAYING FOR YOU EXPOSE THOSE MAFIAS, MLENGI WATHU AKUMVA KULIRA KWATHU

7 hours ago
Kaka Mzaliwa
Guest
Kaka Mzaliwa

Ameeeeeeeeeeeeeeeen!

5 hours ago
njpapi
Guest
njpapi

zukoma bwanji!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

7 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Here we go…let the ball roll now….Together we can stand as Malawians.Let us build Malawi for all not few individuals and tribes

7 hours ago
Political commentator
Guest
Political commentator

kkkkkk tell us the reasons why MEC and MUTHALIKA wanted some part of the evidence to be removed.

7 hours ago
Mandado@147
Guest
[email protected]

so he can continue with karim and Mota rooting and not go to jail KKK

5 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

My President……Munthu wankulu…..the True Hope for all malawians

7 hours ago