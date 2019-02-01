Confusion in DPP primaries as Mangochi Monkey-Bay DPP supporters petition Mutharika  

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders from Monkey-Bay Constituency have given President Peter Mutharika two days to call for a fresh primary election on parliamentary in their area to enable them choose a candidate based on the party’s laws.

The leaders say the primary elections which the party conducted last week were marred by irregularities, saying they wondered to find out that the constituency had over 500 electoral colleges (areas) when in fact it has 284.

This, the leaders, say forced them to boycott the elections, a development which resulted into the officials mandated to conduct the elections to declare Ralph Jooma as DPP parliamentary candidate for 21 May 2019 tripartite elections.

Speaking on Thursday at Mtonda Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Nankumba in the district to inform the electorate about what happened during the primary elections, the area’s constituency governor Oscar Chaguga disapproved last week’s primaries, saying nowhere in their constitution can a person be elected as a candidate without involving them.

“We are the people forming the areas to elect leaders who would stir our party into great heights. We have all the structures which we follow and we know everything. Now, how could they say we have over 500 colleges when we have only 284. This compelled us to boycott the elections to avoid bloodshed as it happened in other areas,” said Chaguga.

He added: “To us the DPP primaries were not conducted. And that’s why we want our president to call for a fresh election,”

Another leader, Nelise Khuluza who is constituency governance said they will not allow someone to represent them who was illegally elected.

“We joined DPP a long time ago and we love the party. We cannot allowsomeone to lead when not legally elected. We want us to choose someone to lead us, hence, this call to our dear president,” she said.

Asked what they will do if the President doesn’t answer within the stipulated time, the leaders said they make a stand and they will announce to the constituents.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :