Prophet Bushiri and wife arrested in South Africa for alleged money laundering

February 1, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

South African-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG)  Church has been arrested.

Bushirit picked with his wife Mary

A statement from the church in Pretoria says he was arrested by the Hawks on fraud and money laundering charges.

The church statement said  about 7am on Friday, armed members of the police stormed the Sparkling Waters Hotel in Rustenburg which is owned by the Prophet.

“We were later made aware that they were members of the  Hawks. They took the prophet and our mother, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, in handcuffs to Pretoria,” the statement said.

“As you will remember, from last year, we have struggled with reports that our father [Bushiri] was guilty. He has been detained and is being questioned by the Hawks in Silverton, Pretoria.”

Earlier on Friday, the CRL Commission found that Bushiri was not responsible for the stampede at his Pretoria church where three people died, saying the church fully complied with safety regulations.

BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Well well well, perhaps he prophesied this as well!

Gullible Africans and their chase for miracle money! It was clearly money laundering.

3 minutes ago
Gerald Mapanga Phiri
Guest
Gerald Mapanga Phiri

All along they wanted just to arrest him even just one to stay in jail even though he will be out and innocent but his reputation will be in question. They want to down him longtime. Most of people know that

14 minutes ago
morgan
Guest
morgan

La Forty limazakwana basi…… DJ nyimbo ikhale la Forty by Piksy

19 minutes ago

