Prophet Bushiri and wife arrested in South Africa for alleged money laundering

South African-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church has been arrested.

A statement from the church in Pretoria says he was arrested by the Hawks on fraud and money laundering charges.

The church statement said about 7am on Friday, armed members of the police stormed the Sparkling Waters Hotel in Rustenburg which is owned by the Prophet.

“We were later made aware that they were members of the Hawks. They took the prophet and our mother, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, in handcuffs to Pretoria,” the statement said.

“As you will remember, from last year, we have struggled with reports that our father [Bushiri] was guilty. He has been detained and is being questioned by the Hawks in Silverton, Pretoria.”

Earlier on Friday, the CRL Commission found that Bushiri was not responsible for the stampede at his Pretoria church where three people died, saying the church fully complied with safety regulations.

