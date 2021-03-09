Confusion over suspension of teachers strike as some schools remain closed

March 9, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter

There is confusion over the announcement that the three week long teachers strike has been suspended as some public schools remained closed.

Back in class at Katoto Primary School, pic by Gracian Jeke – Mana

Some quick reactions from teachers indicate that they are not happy with the agreed allowances, which is far too away from the demanded K35000 per month.

Some calculations show each one will instead get K10000 per month.

Our visit to Katoto and Masasa primary schools in Mzuzu has established that classes have resumed as learning and teaching is currently under way.

However, at Geisha, Kazando and Nambo primary schools classes remain suspended.

At Mchengautuba primary school, only standard 8 learners are attending classes while the rest have been sent back.

The confusion situation is the same in Blantyre, Lilongwe and other districts.

Teachers Union of Malawi called off the strike yesterday after a marathon parliament brokered peace talks with the government.

