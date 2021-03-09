Mpinganjira unable to appear before court, case ruling set for March 22

March 9, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Financial business mogul Thom Mpinganjira will on March 22 know whether he has a case to answer or not in the judge bribery case trial.

Mpinganjira : Matter adjourned to March 22

This is after The High Court  Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle  on Tuesday morning adjourned the case to March 22 2021.

The case was coming today for a ruling on whether he has a case to answer on allegations of attempting to bribe five High Court judges who constituted the team that sat as Constitutional Court in the May 21 2019 presidential election nullification petition case, but Mpinganjira was not in court.

Court officials said Mpinganjira is not feeling well.

Lawyers said on March 22, 2021, the court will hear if Mpinganjira will be fit to be in court.

One of Mpinganjira’s lawyers Fostino Maele said the business mogul was ill to come to court on Tuesday.

Mpinganjira, who resigned as FDH Holdings Limited chairperson, was arrested in January 2020 and is among others, answering charges under the Corruption Practice Act such as offering an advantage to a public officer, attempting to induce public officers to exercise functions of their offices corruptly and purportedly attempting to influence public officers by offering K100 million to Constitutional Court judges.

Mpinganjira pleaded not guilty to all counts.

During oral submissions, Mpinganjira’s lawyer Patrice Nkhono said while Mpinganjira purportedly offered a parcel to the five-judge panel of the High Court sitting as Constitutional Court hearing the presidential election nullification  petition, the State failed to show any element of corruption in the offer.

“Justice  Healey Potani is on record saying he never discussed the contents of the parcel with the defendant and insinuated that for all he knew it could have been face masks or bottled water,” said Nkhono.

Nkhono was also surprised with the State ‘strange’ request to court that if it finds Mpinganjira has no case to answer, then the judge should not acquit him but allow the State to amend the charges.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Biggy
Biggy
2 hours ago

Nkhono made a big mistake. There was no covid in Malawi that time and nobody was masking.

0
Reply
Osaopa One
Osaopa One
2 hours ago

The guy is sick. VIH. And others.

0
Reply
Moya
Moya
3 hours ago

Is there proof from a legit doctor’s to show that he is sick? If anyone falls sick on their court hearing date the courts can postpone the hearing? like this case? Just wondering anyway once found guilty give him a sentence that would deter the would be offenders in the future election cases. We don’t want a repeat of selfish people trying to divert the will of the people of Malawi.

0
Reply
National CEO
National CEO
2 hours ago
Reply to  Moya

It happens. Have you followed the Bakili Muluzi case? almost 12 years now. Reason, he pretends to fall sick when the date of court appearing is near.

0
Reply
guest
guest
3 hours ago

ma lawyer kumuwuza client wawo kut namizila kudwala…pa 22 po kaya azakhala ali ku kwinzi zapelekeni chigamulo, azikayankhila pa bed lakuchipatala pomwepo….nthawi tilibe

0
Reply
Hey boss
Hey boss
3 hours ago

If the hon supreme court justice potani thinks parcel could have been face mask/water. Then just set Thom free, kupatsa muthu madzi ndi chikhalidwe chathu amalawi😂

3
Reply
Extra Point
Extra Point
2 hours ago
Reply to  Hey boss

The statement is by Mr Nkhono not Justice Potani

0
Reply
shares
7
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
K5m Covid-19 prevention materials for Malingunde: Salvation for all Ministries not relenting in fighting pandemic

In its quest to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Salvation for All Ministries International again donated...

Close