K5m Covid-19 prevention materials for Malingunde: Salvation for all Ministries not relenting in fighting pandemic

In its quest to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Salvation for All Ministries International again donated Covid-19 prevention materials worth MK5 million to over 1 000 people in Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe.

The donation took place over the weekend at Malingunde Trading Centre.

People from 62 villages in TA Masumbankhunda thronged Malingunde to receive the Covid-19 prevention materials that included; water buckets, tablets of medicated soap and fabricated masks.

This donation comes just after Salvation for All Ministries International made another donation of Covid-19 prevention materials worth MK20 million in TA Mazengera.

The church is making all these donations in response to President Lazarus Chakwera’s impassioned call to various actors to contribute resources towards the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Malingunde, Pastor Wiseman Gift Master, told the beneficiaries that the church is an important partner of government both in distress and peaceful times.

“As a ministry, we believe we are a partner of authorities and citizens even during times of crisis. Whenever the government and citizens are in distress, as a church, we will always be there to support in any possible way that we can. That is why we are part of the response to Covid-19 prevention,” said Master.

In his remarks, Director of Communications for Salvation for All Ministries, Bright Kampaundi, called upon all beneficiaries to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures and properly utilize the donated materials.

“Let us wash our hands frequently with soap, maintain the social distance, wear our facemasks and do not touch eyes with unclean hands,” advised Kampaundi.

He added that the beneficiaries need to be part of the solution in efforts to contain the virus.

“Let us all be part of the equation. Do not spread or catch the virus. In this manner, we will ably defeat it.”

And taking his turn, leader of Salvation for All Ministries International, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, reiterated that the church remains committed to reaching out to people in physical and spiritual realms.

“We preach the gospel to the living and we will continue supporting people in both the spirit and physical being. This is what our Lord Jesus Christ taught us,” said Kawinga, a youthful apostle, who is also the managing director and chief executive officer of Creck Hardware and General Suppliers and CK Ceramics.

Cumulatively, the Salvation for All Ministries International, which also donated Covid-19 prevention materials worth MK14 million in Dowa District last month, has, in a space of two months, reached out to over 6000 people, spending about MK40 million on medicated soap, hygienix hand sanitizers, facemasks and waters buckets.

