Congratulations to Malawi netballer Joyce Mvula

We are all proud of netballer Mwawi Kumwenda’s exploits in Australia where she has won several individual accolades as she helped her club to greater heights there.

Her exploits there and for the Malawi national netball team made her such a celebrity that she was voted World Sportswoman of the Year.

She was also engaged as Airtel Ambassador two years ago, replacing Manchester City’s Yaya Toure. That was not a mean achievement at all.

Through Mwawi and what she and the other Queens achieve at world netball stage, Malawi has been put on the world map. They deserve our big thank you.

Mwawi was the first formal Malawi netball export and she proved to the Australians that they were very right to trust in her skills.

Through her exploits, England offcials were watching Malawian players’ performance and one English team Manchester Thunders sported Joyce Mvula and roped her in last year and they have not been disappointed.

One year down the line, Joyce Mvula has been voted and awarded as Manchester Thunders Players Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

During the Vitality Super League Award Night in UK where Mvula scooped the two awards, at both occasions when her name was mentioned as the winner, she was given standing ovations with thunderous applause and shouts of her name by her team mates, team management, sponsors, family and friends.

She was also nominated for the ‘Coaches Player of the Season Award.’

The biggest nomination was being amongst the three nominees in the entire UK Netball Super vying for ‘Vitality Player of the Season’ which Joyce narrowly missed to her nemesis; Jamaican international defender Shamira Sterling of Loughborough Lightening Netball Club.”

Mvula said: “I feel this year I worked harder and I also had great support from my coaches including people around me. I will make sure to continue working harder as I feel I have many years to contribute to the game of netball. I would like to take the opportunity to thank all those who have been supporting me on this journey this year, and I promise not to let them down once I continue as the opportunities avail themselves.”

Well done Joyce and congrats to Malawi netball for giving more glamour to world netball and hopefully more Malawians shall be roooed in by foreign clubs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :