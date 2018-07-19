Malawi govt fails to pay newly recruited nurses

Some 33 newly recruited nurses and midwifery technicians at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre have gone for three months without pay.

One of the nurses said some of them are now on go slow at the busy referral hospital, saying they were living a miserable life as they are unable to buy food, pay rent and buy basic things in life including pay transport to and from the hospital.

The nurse said each time they reminded the hospital management the answer was that there was no money.

She said their colleagues at Mzuzu and Zomba central hospitals, who were recruited the same time get their salaries on time.

Hospital administrator Themba Mhango when called simply said he did not know the issue.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said the newly recruited nurses were supposed to be integrated on integrated financial management system (ifmis) but this exercise was delayed due to technical reasons.

He said the nurses would be paid their July pay cheque along with arrears for the other two months.

