Congregation welcomes CCAP pastoral letter urging faithful to vote for an upright president ‘not one who shields thieves and mafias’

Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) congregation has warmly welcomed the church’s pastoral letter, saying it reflects the myriad of problems Malawians are facing under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
The Pastoral Letter. which was read out on Sunday morning in all the synod’s its churches, mostly based in the Central Region, faulted the Peter Mutharika administration for the deterioration of governance in the country.
Titled ‘An Opportunity to Choose a Leader with Good Reputation, Full of the Holy Spirit and Wisdom,’ focused on the forthcoming May 21 tripartite general elections as it also commented on some socio-political challenges Malawians are facing.
The pastoral letter says tribalism, nepotism and regionalism is still rampant as recruitment of employees and award of contracts in the public institutions is based on tribe, ethnicity and personal relationship with the ruling elite notwithstanding their qualifications and competences.
The synod gave a nine-point guide on the qualities of the leader to vote for, saying such a leader, among other things, must respect the Constitution and should have no record of corruption, needs to unify Malawians and must not protect thieves, mafias and looters of public resources.
The guide added that such a leader should also not promote abortion and same sex marriages and must make his stand known on these issues.
“We, the clergy of CCAP Nkhoma Synod, encourage all voters to vote into power the one and only leader who has the above-listed leadership qualities as the President of the Republic of Malawi. The man with (a) good reputation, full of the Holy Spirit and wisdom (Acts 6:3),” the letter concluded.
Martin Kasisi Banda from Mvama CCAP in Area 49 said the Mutharika administration favours the lhomwes than any tribe in the country,” said.
Mrs Elube Mwale from Masintha CCAP in Kawale said congregants literally clapped hands after the pastoral letter was issued in the church during the morning church service.
“Faces of the congregants lit up, there was jubilation in the church. Those who authored the pastoral letter were guided by the Holy Spirit,” said Mrs. Mwale. “To prove this, just go and do the head count of the top and middle civil servants. The civil service is dominated by the Lhomwes,” said Elliot Kachinziri.
In social media, the pastoral letter stirred debate and discussions.
Some Malawians were of the view that it is high time Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera took over power because of his corrupt free record.
They said Chakwera is the only hope for Malawi and has shown maturity in his leadership since he took over the mantle from John Tembo to run the MCP.
Nyasa Times talked to at least 50 CCAP faithful from various CCAP churches in Lilongwe soon after the pastoral letter was read in the morning.
The pastoral letter took a swipe at vice president Saulos Chilima and UDF president Atupele Muluzi for allegedly using public resources for campaign.
“Ironically they feel they can do a better job than the incumbent, yet they are part of the system and using state resources to campaign without conscious,” says the pastoral letter.
The pastoral letter says the current leaders in government are serving their own personal interests or interests of their cronies other than of Malawians.
The hard hitting pastoral letter also says the clergy are greatly saddened that corruption has persistently continued, despite numerous calls from the faith based, civil society organisations and the opposition political parties to arrest the vice.
“It is being institutionalized at all levels in all ministries, departments and agencies without the leadership demonstration of political will in action. The numerous unresolved corruption cases attest to this fact,” says the pastoral letter.
The pastoral letter cites the food ration gate; the K145 million scandal which shamefully involved President Peter Mutharika, Pioneer Investment and the police as an example of endemic corruption.
The pastoral letter also gives as examples of endemic corruption in the K37 billion tractor gate, Escom’s K 3.7 billion fuel gate, the maize gate, the OPC K29 billion gate in which the suspicious money was released from OPC to Green Belt Trust.
The pastoral letter also cites the K4.4 billion allowance and fuel gate in which K4.4 billion in allowances on trips which officials never undertook and fuel which was never bought as examples of the corruption.
Others include the K53 billion Escom gate, the Immigration uniform gate where one shirt is bought at K700, 000, genset gate, K444 million Foreign Affairs gate.
“All these under the watchful eyes of the current administration and its machinery,” says the pastioral letter.
The pastoral letter says it is immoral, unthinkable and unreasonable for any sane person to believe that things are normal when Malawians are languishing with poverty.
The Church urged the faithfuls to pray fervently for the elections to be peaceful and credible.
I am at pains to agree with Nkhoma synod because of the following 1- tell me how many people are in MCP NEC from Llomwe belt 2- Chakwera is not a man of his words as he changes willy nilly. 3- the team surrounding him does not inspire confidence. I thank Nkhoma synod for their insight but it is of little impact people have already made their decision. Malawians want some one who can ably lead the nation not a church. Churches have their own ways of electing a leader and let the electorate do their job without interference.
Mu mpingo mumakhala anthu azipani zosiyanasiyana and it is very wrong to talk politics in the church, because some members in your church belongs to MCP, others UTM, DPP, UDF and so on. It is good to preach the word of God, talking about politics the Holy spirit will guide the people on the day of voting. Mmalo mokamva mau amulungu some poeple who belong to other parties than your party amakhala ophinjika while in the Church of God.
What the Nkhoma synod petition is missing is the Jet gate which Joyce Banda is involved but because she is now with Chakwera the deliberately missed it in the petition. 1 – What you should know is Nkhoma Synod is for the Chewa’s so is Chakwera, endorsing him is obvious 2 – The petition mentions about regionalism but what they are forgetting is it is MCP which started all this by repatriating all civil servants to their region of origin 3 – On Nepotism, it is again MCP which started the Quarter system selection of students into Malawi universities and… Read more »
Am a diehard CCAP member wa Nkhoma Synod and a Chewa origninally from Ntchisi but I cannot vote for Chakwera because I know Chilima is the president the country needs
Zimene zikuchitika m’dziko muno sizabwino . Dzikoli likuyendetsedwa mwa chibwana ndipo dzikoli lawonongeka m,chifukwa azibusa ofunila dziko lawo zabwino akwiya!! ngati momwe Yesu anakwiyila atapeza anthu akupanga malonda m’kachisi
Whether one likes it or not the only candidate here without trace of theft is Chakwera and is fighting genuinely, Chilima and team are complete liars, when Chakwera was calling Peter Muthalika PRINCE OF THIEVES where was he? when Chakwera called APM pathological liar, where was he? He was busy stealing the money for his campaign. A Malawi let us be very careful Chilima, his team and DPP are the same thieves we are talking about. You can not jump out from the boat of thieves where for 5 years you are partaken in the activities and start claiming you… Read more »
Tearing apart dpp mukhaula muona alhomwe achabe chabe inu akuba kupangitsa ngati the whole lhomwe tribe is rotten yet its you few thieves.
Nkhoma synod yanena chilungamo chokha chokha anthu a Mulungu azitere osapsatila / kubisa chilungamo.MULUNGU Akudalitseni azibusa inu ndithu
uku ndiye timati kubwera Chwakwera woyeeee ! Motooo kuti buuuu
Guys,
Chakwera is shielding Joyce Banda the main cashgater. The govt recently just wanted to arrest her and Chakwera was on forefront saying the govt was persecuting the former president.
Nkhoma Synod is not serious. What about Chakwera area 6 house.
MCP is now full of people whose party was involved in cashgate: Sostorn, Mia, Harry Mkandawire, Khumbo Kachali, Matola, Roy Kachale, Ken Zikhale, Kukunyu, Goti Hara.
Nkhoma always fails to call a spade a spade. Watch out Malawians with Nkhoma. In fact Nkhoma did not support multiparty politics in the country.